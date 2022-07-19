Police release name of person killed in Hastings crash

Police have released the name of 24-year-old Jordan Meranema Mangakahia of Havelock North, who died in a crash on Pakowhai Rd in Hastings last week. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the person killed in a crash on Pakowhai Rd in Hastings last week.

She was 24-year-old Jordan Meranema Mangakahia of Havelock North.

"Police are still working to understand the circumstances surrounding Ms Mangakahia's death," the police statement said.

"We are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity of the crash scene on Tuesday, 12 July, between 6pm and 6:15pm."

"Anyone who was on Pakowhai or Brookfields roads is urged to come forward with any information they may have."

Any information can be given directly to Detective Constable Mike Godwin at the Hastings Police Station or via 105, quoting file number 220713/7116.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said that a 68-year-old man taken to Hawke's Bay hospital in a serious condition after the incident was in a critical condition on Tuesday