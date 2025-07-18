Today police released images of a man wearing a black beanie and a dark long-sleeve jumper with distinctive orange patterns on it.
He is carrying a green shopping bag.
“Police would like to speak with this man,” said a spokesperson.
Police urged anyone who knew the man to call 105, using the reference number 250714/2083.
Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
At the peak of the blaze, eight fire trucks were on the scene.
On Monday, Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, of Auckland City Crime Squad, said investigations were in the “very early stages”.
Auckland Catholic Diocese general manager James van Schie, also at the church in the hours after the fire, said the parish was established in 1921 and the church built in the late 1950s.
“For over 100 years, it’s been a vital part of the fabric of the Avondale community,” he said.
“There are so many Aucklanders who trace their family history here; baptisms, funerals, weddings. It is a vibrant parish.”
More to come.