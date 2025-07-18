Firefighters have contained a blaze at St Mary’s Catholic Church on Great North Road in Avondale. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

18 Jul, 2025 01:07 AM 2 mins to read

Police have released images of a man they want to speak after a suspicious fire left a West Auckland church “severely damaged”.

Emergency services responded to St Mary’s Church on Great North Rd in Avondale shortly after 4am on Monday.

Catholic priest Father Andrew Matthew told the Herald he woke to popping sounds of exploding windows.

“When I looked out the window all I could see was a sea of red flames. It’s a real shock,” he said.