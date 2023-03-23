Police release further details in meth-spiked beer case, arrest made

Aiden Sagala died after drinking beer allegedly contaminated with methamphetamine.

Police have confirmed today they have made an arrest as a part of the investigation of a man’s death after he drank meth-laced beer.

Detective inspector Glenn Baldwin said a 30-year-old man was arrested on March 10 at Auckland Airport and charged with supplying methamphetamine. He remains before the Auckland District Court.

Aiden Sagala, 21, has been identified as the young man who died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after Baldwin said he “innocently sat down for a beer after work”.

Police said Sagala was not involved in importing or distributing the contaminated beer “in any way”.

Baldwin also said police executed a search warrant at an industrial property in Manukau last week.

At least a dozen officers had been seen at the small warehouse on Ryan Place, Manukau, as part of the investigation with the area cordoned area off.

“Inside this location, we have found a significant quantity of methamphetamine concealed amongst a large shipment of ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ cans,” Baldwin said.

The specific beer is called "Honey Bear House Beer" and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ Police

“At this point, we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.”

Police are still reviewing the seizure, and forensic inquiries into the shipment are ongoing, Baldwin said.

There is currently no final figure of how much methamphetamine was found, however, Baldwin said it “would have caused extensive social harm had it gone on to be sold and distributed within our communities”.

Although a “large quantity was seized” there are still fears that it may still be circulating in the community.

Police are continuing to advise the public if they are offered or come across the “Honey Bear House Beer” to not consume it.

Baldwin said they are still under the impression the beer is not sold in New Zealand.

It follows a public warning about a shipment of Honey Bear House Beer with a risk the cans could be contaminated with the class A drug.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to make inquiries into the death of Salaga.

“Police have established that Aiden was not involved in any way with the importation or distribution of methamphetamine or these beer cans,” Baldwin said.

Aiden Sagala.

At Salaga’s funeral last week, his mother and father spoke about how the events of the past fortnight had left them heartbroken.

“I’m shocked at the person with no love who did this to my child. I’m shocked. Forgive, but can’t forget,” his mother said.

It is understood Sagala had recently started living in Auckland, where he had found a job.

She said her son was always willing to help her without question and would respond to her requests with a smile.

“This is my right-hand man. I don’t accept his death.

“God gave him to us. Even though I didn’t give birth to him, I treated him like I did.”

His father described his relationship with his son as “very close”, with the pair discussing everything in life.

The couple spoke lovingly about a cherished child born to another set of parents in the extended family, but raised here as their own son, who would put his New Zealand-based parents’ needs first.