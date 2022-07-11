Police are investigating the whereabouts of 33-year-old Aiken Hakes. Photo / NZ Police

CCTV footage has revealed a missing Wellington man made transactions in Porirua two days ago.

Police are investigating the whereabouts of 33-year-old Aiken Hakes and have asked residents in Porirua and Kāpiti to look out for him.

Police believe he still may be in these areas.

Aiken Hakes was spotted on CCTV making a transaction in Porirua. Photo / NZ Police

Images of Hakes in Porirua on July 9 have been released in the bid to locate him. He also made transactions in Paraparaumu on the same day.

His family say they are "concerned for his wellbeing" and want him home as soon as possible.

They have previously said he was last seen on Tuesday after going missing from his Kilbirnie home in Wellington City.

Senior Constable Brett Main thanked Land Search and Research teams, the Amateur Radio Emergency Core, as well as other volunteers for their efforts so far.

"We will be continuing to actively look for Aiken."

Any information or sightings can be provided to police on 105 using file number 220708/2393.