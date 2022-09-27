Police are releasing CCTV footage of the vehicle they believe is involved in the hit and run that happened in Invercargill on Sunday morning. Photo / Supplied

Police are releasing CCTV footage of the vehicle they believe is involved in the hit and run that happened in Invercargill on Sunday morning. Photo / Supplied

Police are releasing CCTV footage of a vehicle of interest in connection with a serious hit and run incident in Invercargill on Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old man was struck by a vehicle about 6.15am on Marama Avenue South in Otatara.

Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie said the man remains in hospital in a serious condition and that police are working to support his family during this difficult time.

Police are now releasing CCTV footage of a vehicle they hope the public can help them identify, Mackenzie said.

Police believe the vehicle was a dark-coloured Toyota Hilux or similar.

"The vehicle was captured on CCTV around the time of the incident and we would like to speak with the driver to see if they can help us establish what has happened," Mackenzie said.

"We are also appealing to members of the public who know anything about what has happened or who was involved to come forward."

Police would also remind the public that when considering if you can help with information, on Sunday morning at 2am clocks went forward an hour for daylight saving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220925/5483.