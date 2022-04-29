The ram raid happened on John Goulter Drive about 3.20am. Photo / Google

Police have recovered stolen property and located one offender with a broken leg after a group of youths ram raided a clothing store near Auckland Airport overnight.

The burglary happened on John Goulter Drive about 3.20am.

Police say a group of youths drove a car through the front doors of the clothing store and took clothing before leaving the scene in a second car.

"A police officer saw that car speeding on State Highway 20 a short time later and signalled it to stop.



"It failed to stop and the officer did not pursue it.

"The officer later located the car in Bader Drive, where it had crashed through a school fence."

The occupants of the car fled the scene but one of them was located a short distance away with a broken leg.

Police transported him to hospital for treatment.

Clothing stolen from the store was located in the crashed car.



Police said inquiries were under way to locate four other youths involved in the burglary.

The incident is the latest in a spate of ram raids and break-ins involving youths.

On Thursday, police said they were shocked to catch a group of four children - one aged only 7 - after they allegedly attempted to steal from Chartwell Shopping Centre in an early morning break-in.