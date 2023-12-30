Police recover body from Waterfall Creek near Lake Wānaka

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who has family or friends that haven’t returned home.

Police have identified the body of a man recovered from Lake Wānaka, near Waterfall Creek, this morning.

The man was Caucasian, thought to be in his 20s, wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark grey chino jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police earlier appealed for anyone with family or friends who hadn’t returned home to get in touch.

This afternoon, police confirmed they now know who the man is and thanked people for their response.

