Police ram stolen vehicle after it smashes into cop car, driver flees on foot

The fleeing vehicle was rammed by two police vehicles yesterday afternoon at a West Auckland petrol station. Photo / Simon Baker

The fleeing vehicle was rammed by two police vehicles yesterday afternoon at a West Auckland petrol station. Photo / Simon Baker

A man has been arrested after hitting a police car in a stolen vehicle before being rammed to a halt by a second undercover cop car in West Auckland.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in Te Atatu Peninsula before fleeing from police at around 12.30pm yesterday, a police media spokesperson said.

The red 4WD then pulled into the Gull service station on Henderson Valley Rd, smashing into the back of a police car as the Eagle helicopter hovered above.

But before it got any further, a second undercover police car suddenly arrived on the forecourt ramming into the side of the 4WD, shunting it to a stop.

The driver then attempted to escape on foot by crossing the busy road and running behind a fenced property with three officers chasing closely behind.

The spokesperson said that the 23-year-old man was arrested at a nearby property shortly after and taken into police custody.

The man is due to appear at Waitākere District Court today facing many charges, including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, assault with a blunt instrument and operating a motor vehicle recklessly.