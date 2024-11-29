They said the majority of houses were owner-occupied, though believed the one raided by police had been recently rented out.
One resident, who RNZ agreed not to name, said the street was usually pretty quiet, so it was a surprise to see half a dozen cops “piling brown paper bags” out of the house.
“I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?’
“There were between four and six officers. They had two unmarked cars, and they were in plain clothes with the full police vest.
“They were just diving in and out of the house, looking very serious and bringing out armfuls of stuff. I noticed the two cars were gone.”
The resident said the cars stood out on the street, describing one as an “American muscle car — black with a green racing stripe” — and the other as a “big white ute”.
“Expensive-looking cars, big cars.”
In a statement yesterday, police confirmed two men had been arrested following a series of warrants executed in Khandallah and Hataitai.
Close to $50,000 in cash, three vehicles, and 9kg of cannabis with a street value of more than $75,000 was also seized.
Police said the searches came after a two-month investigation into the supply of drugs in Wellington, with police alleging the men were selling cocaine via social media — reaching an “audience of up to 500 people”.