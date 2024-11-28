By RNZ
Alleged drug dealers arrested today were selling cocaine via social media, police said.
Two men were arrested and drugs and cash seized in a series of search warrants targeting the supply of drugs in Wellington.
Police executed a number of warrants in Khandallah and Hataitai as part of Operation Erosion, a two-month investigation into the supply of drugs into the region.
The men, aged 29 and 31, now face serious charges in relation to the supply of cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and cannabis. One of the men also faces a money laundering charge.