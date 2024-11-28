During today’s searches, investigators seized about $50,000 in cash, three vehicles and 9kg of cannabis with a street value of more than $75,000.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson of the National Organised Crime Group said in a statement that social media played a role in the offending.

“Police will allege through the prosecution that the 29-year-old man was using social media and encrypted applications to offer significant amounts of cocaine for sale, and that his messaging reached an audience of up to 500 people.

“Police will be analysing this data as part of their ongoing investigation.”

Police will also seize assets from the pair that allegedly came from drug selling, as “part of our continued commitment to holding offenders to account and preventing and reducing crime and harm in our communities”.

The 29-year-old man is next due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow and the 31-year-old on December 2.

