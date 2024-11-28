Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Alleged cocaine dealers selling ‘significant amounts’ on social media, police say

RNZ
2 mins to read
Inquiry into the Covid-19 response, fatal Waikato crash and 45 years since Air NZ Erebus crash.

By RNZ

Alleged drug dealers arrested today were selling cocaine via social media, police said.

Two men were arrested and drugs and cash seized in a series of search warrants targeting the supply of drugs in Wellington.

Police executed a number of warrants in Khandallah and Hataitai as part of Operation Erosion, a two-month investigation into the supply of drugs into the region.

The men, aged 29 and 31, now face serious charges in relation to the supply of cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and cannabis. One of the men also faces a money laundering charge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

During today’s searches, investigators seized about $50,000 in cash, three vehicles and 9kg of cannabis with a street value of more than $75,000.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson of the National Organised Crime Group said in a statement that social media played a role in the offending.

“Police will allege through the prosecution that the 29-year-old man was using social media and encrypted applications to offer significant amounts of cocaine for sale, and that his messaging reached an audience of up to 500 people.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Police will be analysing this data as part of their ongoing investigation.”

Police will also seize assets from the pair that allegedly came from drug selling, as “part of our continued commitment to holding offenders to account and preventing and reducing crime and harm in our communities”.

The 29-year-old man is next due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow and the 31-year-old on December 2.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime