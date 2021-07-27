Police pursuit: Teenagers told to remember the consequences after high-speed chase

A group of children were chased by police in a high-speed pursuit through West Auckland overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are urging a group of young teenagers who allegedly stole a car - before being chased by police through parts of Auckland - to think about the consequences of their actions.

Seven teens aged 13 and 14 years old are in police custody after a high-speed police chase in the early hours of this morning.

The pursuit started after a stolen vehicle the teens were in was spotted by the Police Eagle helicopter, on Swanson Rd, about 12.40am.

After being spiked near the city centre, on the Nelson St off-ramp, the car continued to travel through the CBD.

It then went back towards West Auckland - before doing an illegal U-turn on the motorway near Te Atatū, narrowly missing the vehicle of a member of the public.

Seven children aged 13 and 14 were apprehended by police after the pursuit. Photo / Hayden Woodward

By then, the car was on its rims.

Inspector Matt Laurenson, area commander for Waitematā West Police, said: "This type of behaviour is incredibly dangerous and put the lives of both the teenagers and other road users at serious risk

"Thirteen and 14-year-olds should not be driving around in stolen cars at any time - let alone in the middle of the night," he said.

The stolen vehicle was sighted in Swanson shortly before the police pursuit overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said the car involved was eventually abandoned on Riverglade Parkway before the seven youths ran from the vehicle.

"All seven were youths aged 13 and 14 and were taken to custody without incident," police said earlier.

The 14-year-old driver is now facing charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

'They should've been in bed'

Two other youths, both aged 14, are charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and are expected to appear in the Waitakere Youth Court.

The other passengers are being referred to Youth Aid.

Laurenson called on the young people involved to think about the consequences of their behaviour.

"We also send a message to parents and caregivers who may need some support with their children's behaviour to reach out and ask for help."

Henderson-Massey Local Board member, Peter Chan, said those involved should be thinking hard about their future.

"They should've been in bed. The parents and the schools - they have some responsibility to tell these young kids about the choices they make for their future."

Chan said he hoped the teenagers would learn a lesson from their time in youth court.