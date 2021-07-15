Police pursuit of car on fire ends in crash in Napier, one in custody

Police pursuit ends on Willowbank Ave, Napier. Video / Paul Taylor

A police pursuit in Napier's southern suburbs has ended in a fiery crash and one person in custody.

The pursuit began when a car fled police around the Marewa and Te Awa area about 2pm.

A police spokesperson said the pursuit was initiated in relation to a family harm incident.

The three people in the vehicle were safely removed and one of them has been taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

No one was injured in the incident.

It's understood the pursuit included a spiking of the fleeing car, which lost a wheel, and ended when police boxed in the car, which crashed into a wire fence.

About 12 police cars could be seen at the scene of the crash and debris from the car could be seen down the length of Chambers St.

A worker at a business in the Maraenui shopping centre said he saw four or five cop cars pursuing a car which was "fully alight and on fire" through the suburb.

The man said in the last 12 months, he'd grown increasingly concerned about incidents involving speeding drivers.

"Something needs to be done."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to a car fire on Willowbank Rd, but they weren't required and left the scene with the police.

The police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.