Police pursuit crash: Car smashes into building in Newmarket, Auckland

The stationwagon slammed into a wall and scattered debris at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police pursuit in Auckland early this morning ended with the vehicle being pursued smashing into a building.

Photos show a munted gold station wagon being towed away after the serious crash in Crowhurst St, Newmarket, about 12.30am.

Policemen investigates the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

She said St John were called at 12.43am this morning and an ambulance was sent to the scene.

The car crashed into a brick wall, scattering rubbish bins and debris across the scene.

Bakery owner Jeff said he got a fright this morning when he arrived at work to discover the aftermath of the crash.

"The council were there cleaning up the remains."

Jeff works at Authentic Bakery and Cafe opposite the brick wall where the station wagon crashed.

It is understood the police Eagle helicopter was assisting police units on ground when the crash occurred.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been approached for comment.

Because the crash related to a police pursuit it is likely the Independent Police Conduct Authority will investigate.