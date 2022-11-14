Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie are appealing for sightings of a black 2004 Honda Odyssey, registration JCT923. Photo / NZ Police

Police have released a new image of a vehicle of interest as they continue to investigate the death of a man in Lower Hutt.

Craig McKelvie was found with serious injuries at a property on Mason Ave on the night of October 14, and later died in hospital.

Detective senior sergeant Martin Todd said police were appealing for sightings of a black 2004 Honda Odyssey with the registration JCT923.

“The investigation team is particularly interested in the movements of the vehicle in the Moera area on 14 October,” Todd said.

“We are interested in that vehicle and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our inquiry team.”

Police wanted to thank members of the public who have already come forward and assisted with the investigation so far, Todd said.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account. We know there are still a number of people in the community with information related to Mr McKelvie’s death who are yet to come forward - we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police.”

Todd urged anyone with information to contact police via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.

In April of this year, McKelvie was sentenced to three months home detention for assaulting an elderly man who had taken out a $10,000 hit on his head.

During the trial, Judge Davidson described McKelvie as a “career criminal”, with a criminal history that spans from the mid-1980s right up to 2021, including a conviction for attempted murder.

Police have previously released this image of the vehicle of interest. Photo / NZ Police







