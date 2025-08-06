A person who claims to have once performed alongside Johnston told the Herald the defendant had been a “poster child” for the National Youth Theatre.

“He performed in nearly every production they put on, and when he outgrew their age restrictions for their performances, he joined their creative team.”

He told the Herald Johnston had most recently worked internationally as an entertainer on cruise ships.

Earlier today National Youth Theatre chief executive James Doy said the safety and wellbeing of students and staff was the organisation’s highest priority.

“We have robust protection policies in place to ensure the National Youth Theatre is a safe and supportive environment for everyone in our community.

“We are aware of the prosecution involving Cole Thomas Johnston, who is not currently involved with National Youth Theatre, and we want to be clear these charges do not relate to his time employed by our organisation.”

National Youth Theatre chief executive James Doy says the safety of children and staff at the organisation is of paramount importance. Photo / Supplied

As this matter was now before the courts, he said the National Youth Theatre would not make any further comment.

According to one theatre page, Johnston made his National Youth Theatre debut in 2017 in a production of Puff the Magic Dragon. His other credits include City of 100 Lovers and Cats.

Last week he denied the allegations, saying he was “devastated, deeply shaken and utterly shocked”.

Johnston said he would take every step necessary, through the proper legal process, to clear his name.

“I understand the public may be interested in this matter, but as it is now part of a legal process, I cannot make any further comment,” he said.

In Auckland District Court last month, his lawyer, Sumudu Thode, argued that Johnston should be granted name suppression as he had already suffered significant consequences.

Thode alleged that opportunities for him had been cancelled, and others he had decided not to pursue.

Auckland entertainer Cole Johnston. Photo / Supplied

Thode said Johnston had also suffered psychological and personal consequences. For example, a friend had now refused to have him in her wedding party, she said.

If his suppression was not continued, Thode argued there would be virtually “no prospect” of him recovering from the reputational damage.

She also said there was a risk his fair trial rights would be prejudiced and his family would suffer extreme hardship.

Judge Simon Lance said the guiding principle on name suppression was open justice and that would be a steep uphill battle for Johnston to overcome.

Prosecutor Emma Kerr said the application for name suppression did not reach the threshold to be granted, nor was there a risk to his fair trial rights.

In regard to the professional impact on him, she said his submissions highlighted the importance of trust-based working relationships.

In her submission, given the nature of his work, particularly with youth, publication would likely render him unemployable.

Kerr told the court the charges were serious, the conduct alleged was not “fleeting” and naming him was in the public interest.

In a decision issued last week, but unable to be publicised until yesterday, Judge Lance wrote that he did not consider the threshold for extreme hardship had been met.

“I concur with the prosecution’s submission that in this case open justice should not yield.”

He said Johnston had not provided any evidence that his existing contracts or opportunities would be terminated if he was named.

“The information is all ‘self-reported’ in his affidavit,” the judge wrote.

He said other challenges Johnston was facing were the result of charges being laid and the proceedings getting under way.

Judge Lance did not accept there was a real risk to his fair trial rights.

According to court documents, it’s alleged the offending occurred in Auckland between January 2017 and January 2021.

Waitematā Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland earlier told the Herald police began investigating the alleged historical offending after a report in September 2024.

Poland said the alleged offending included multiple counts of male rapes female, unlawful sexual connection, doing an indecent act and meeting after sexual grooming.

Court documents show police laid eight sexual violation charges, all of which are representative and carry a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years.

Johnston is also facing three charges of allegedly committing an indecent act on a young person aged 12 to 15.

All three are representative and carry a seven-year maximum sentence.

The final representative charge carries the same penalty but relates to alleged grooming.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.