Auckland entertainer accused of raping and grooming underage girl breaks silence

Thode alleged there had already been opportunities for him cancelled and others he has decided not to pursue.

She said he had also suffered psychological and personal consequences, for example, she said a friend had now refused to have him in her wedding party.

If his suppression was not continued, Thode argued there would be virtually “no prospect” of him recovering from the reputational damage.

She also said there was a risk his fair trial rights would be prejudiced, and his family would suffer extreme hardship.

Judge Simon Lance said the guiding principle on name suppression was open justice, and that would be a steep uphill battle for her client to overcome.

Prosecutor Emma Kerr said the application for name suppression did not reach the threshold to be granted, nor was there a risk to his fair trial rights.

In regard to the professional impact on him, she said his submissions highlighted the importance of trust-based working relationships.

In her submission, given the nature of his work, particularly with youth, publication would likely render him unemployable.

She referenced how he submitted that he chose not to go to a recent audition because of his mental health.

That, Kerr said, was very different than a consequence of publication: “Not close to what would resemble extreme hardship”.

Kerr told the court the charges were serious, the conduct alleged was not “fleeting” and naming him was in the public interest.

The man had an opportunity for this type of alleged offending by virtue of his role, she alleged.

Judge Lance reserved his decision.

Thode confirmed this morning that her client still had name suppression until next week, and she would take instructions from him then.

According to court documents, the alleged offending occurred in Auckland between January 2017 and January 2021.

Waitematā Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland earlier told the Herald that police began investigating the alleged historic offending after a report in September 2024.

“Police would always encourage anyone with concerns or matters they need to raise with us to get in touch, in confidence.”

Court documents show police laid eight sexual violation charges, all of which are representative and carry a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years.

He is also facing three charges for allegedly committing an indecent act on a young person aged 12 to 15.

All three are representative and carry a seven-year maximum sentence.

The final representative charge carries the same penalty but relates to alleged grooming.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

