Police pay $2.4m for guns handed over in latest buyback

Just over 1000 guns have been handed back in the Government's latest firearms amnesty and buyback.
August 1 was the last day people could hand back firearms under the amnesty.
From August 2, anyone with a prohibited firearm will be liable under new offences and penalties contained within revamped firearms legislation.
The ban includes most semi-automatic firearms, some pump-action shotguns, and certain large-capacity magazines.
Recently released figures show the police has spent more than $2.4 million buying back just 768 guns, along with 240 pistol carbine conversion kits and 2160 accessories.
In total, about 1078 firearms have been handed in - about two-thirds were during the buyback between February and May this year.
Fifty-three per cent of the firearms handed over are pump-action shotguns.