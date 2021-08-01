Police pay $2.4m for guns handed over in latest buyback

New Zealand Police say they have dealt a "huge blow" to organised crime after a major trans-national sting resulted in 35 arrests and $3.7 million in assets seized.

Just over 1000 guns have been handed back in the Government's latest firearms amnesty and buyback.

The kind of Military Style Semi Automatic rifle now illegal that can be sold to Police in one of the buybacks. Photo / Supplied.

August 1 was the last day people could hand back firearms under the amnesty.

From August 2, anyone with a prohibited firearm will be liable under new offences and penalties contained within revamped firearms legislation.

The ban includes most semi-automatic firearms, some pump-action shotguns, and certain large-capacity magazines.

Recently released figures show the police has spent more than $2.4 million buying back just 768 guns, along with 240 pistol carbine conversion kits and 2160 accessories.

In total, about 1078 firearms have been handed in - about two-thirds were during the buyback between February and May this year.

Fifty-three per cent of the firearms handed over are pump-action shotguns.