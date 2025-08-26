NZ Herald Morning News Update | NZ's economy could be growing faster than Australia's, Nicola Willis admits public sector cutbacks have been affecting Wellington's economy.

Police made a “highly concerning” discovery of pipe bomb components while targeting methamphetamine importing and supply across the Hutt Valley.

Police seized four firearms, including 3D printed firearm parts, a credit card skimmer, about $300,000 cash, a money counter, and two kilograms of methamphetamine during raids in a three-month operation across Wellington.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit also seized two vehicles valued at more than $100,000.

The discoveries were made in Operation Trunk led by the National Organised Crime Group with support from Wellington District police staff and other specialist groups.

“The mix of methamphetamine and firearms is a lethal cocktail, so I am pleased that police continue to dismantle this cluster of offending,” said Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson.