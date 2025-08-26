“I’d like to commend the Police staff involved in this investigation. NZ Police is committed to keeping its communities safe and holding to account those responsible for distributing class A drugs, and I think this outcome really reflects that.”
Thomson said the operation uncovered more than expected when police also discovered materials used to make pipe bombs.
“Of real concern is the discovery of three kilograms of substances and casings capable of being transformed into pipe bombs,” Thomson said.
Thomson said the drug seizure equates to 100,000 doses and social harm of more than $2 million.
A 44-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged with a variety of offences, including possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of ammunition.
The man has also been charged with importing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm and is set to reappear in the Hutt Valley District Court on September 4.
The woman is set to appear in court on November 20.
Both were remanded in custody until their court appearances.