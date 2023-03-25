Police are investigating a burglary at Westgate in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating a burglary at Westgate in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are on the hunt for offenders following reports of ram raids in West Auckland overnight, with businesses in Westgate and Avondale being targeted.

Macpac clothing store in Westgate had its windows smashed by a group of offenders, at least the second time the store has been targeted.

Police said they responded to the burglary of a commercial premises on Maki St, Westgate about 4.10am.

The group then fled the scene in two separate vehicles.

Police are making inquiries to locate the offenders and vehicles.

Macpac in Westgate is one of the businesses smashed into this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Earlier on Landsford Cres in Avondale, a vehicle was used to gain entry into a commercial premises around 12.30am.

The offenders fled the scene in another vehicle before police arrived, and inquiries are also ongoing to try and locate them.

Westgate shopping complex has been the target of several night-time burglaries recently, with Under Armour, Miss Q’s, Vape2go, and Macpac all being targeted.

Last October, a security guard was attacked during a burglary incident there.