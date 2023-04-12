Police were at a Stop Co-Governance meeting hosted by Julian Batchelor at the Orewa Community Centre in Orewa, on March 18. Photo / Supplied

Police were at a Stop Co-Governance meeting hosted by Julian Batchelor at the Orewa Community Centre in Orewa, on March 18. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police are monitoring a controversial “Stop Go-governance” meeting in Kingsland this evening after previous events sparked anger and protests.

The event is part of a roadshow organised by Northland evangelist and New Zealand First member Julian Batchelor.

He set out on a nationwide tour with 42 meetings planned through to July, which purport to be aimed at stopping co-governance.

Batchelor’s definition of co-governance doesn’t appear to line up with any government plans, instead putting forth what he describes as a “coup” of New Zealand by those he described as “elite Māori”.

He compares the idea to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Right now, it feels like we are living in an occupied country,”

“We only have one chance. If Labour wins the next election, New Zealand as a nation is finished.”

Police have been present at several meetings around the country.

Officers were forced to separate protesters from attendees during a heated meeting held at the council-owned Ōrewa Community Centre on March 18.

Protester Mikaela Matenga (Tūhourangi, Tūwharetoa, Rongowhakaata, Te Arawa) told the Herald she could sense the fear and volatility in the crowd.

“I think that that’s the saddest thing, I guess from my standing point is that they’ve been given all this misinformation about co-governance,” she told the Herald.

Three police keep the peace at a gathering of 150 people - half of who turned up to protest at the Dargaville roadshow on March 9.

Police were also on standby - but not present - for the meeting in Kerikeri on March 12 which also hosted about 150 people, about a quarter of whom attended to object to Batchelor’s views

These protests and public pressure have resulted in several venues cancelling Batchelor’s events.

Last month, Auckland Council cancelled a planned event at Mt Eden’s War Memorial Hall.

The roadshow is also having trouble booking venues.

The Ruakaka Recreation Centre cancelled the scheduled March 20 event, while the Wellsford RSA was more straightforward, replying to questions about the booking with a simply put, “cancelled.”