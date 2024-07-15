Total assaults on officers across the country were at least 950 incidents yearly since 2020, and rose to more than 1000 from 2022.
A spokesperson said police were aware of the dangers their staff faced daily and their safety was a top priority for leaders.
“It’s our responsibility to ensure our people get home safely every night to their families, and we are constantly looking at ways to enhance the safety of our staff, through improved tactics and training. "
Police said the higher number of assaults in those districts could be due to several reasons, including population size, the number of officers working there, how many callouts they respond to, and the number of public interactions.