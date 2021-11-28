Police officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in New Lynn, Auckland

A Police officer was allegedly deliberately hit by a vehicle in New Lynn. Video / Hayden Woodward / supplied

A Police officer was allegedly deliberately hit by a vehicle in New Lynn. Video / Hayden Woodward / supplied

A police officer has been seriously injured after allegedly being struck by a vehicle while laying down spikes to stop it.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great North Rd and Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn, West Auckland, after reports a person had been hit by a car just after 11pm.

The Herald understands the officer had been laying down spikes in an attempt to stop a vehicle when it was allegedly turned and aimed at him.

A police officer has been hospitalised after allegedly being hit by a vehicle in West Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood he suffered serious injuries.

A witness said: "I heard [a] scream and tyres screeching and about five minutes later, I heard cops.

"[I] then decided to drive past and saw one of the cops on the floor."

A video captured by the witness shows a number of police officers standing at the intersection as two of their staff tend to a person on the ground.

A police officer at the scene of an incident in New Lynn, West Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police vest and what appears to be a handheld radio was later spotted on the ground.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been arrested in relation to the incident at this stage. Police have been approached for comment.