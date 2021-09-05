Police officer hospitalised by Porirua man seeking to evade capture

The man's due to appear in court tomorrow. Photo / File

The man's due to appear in court tomorrow. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer who was trying to apprehend him.

Police said the 25-year-old driver was pulled over on Champion St just after midnight last night.

But when the car stopped the Porirua man tried to evade police by fleeing on foot.

"A staff member located the driver a short time later, but was allegedly assaulted in the process."

As a result of the incident, police said the officer received medical attention for moderate injuries and had since been discharged from hospital.

"Police would like to thank a member of the public who assisted the officer and also helped ensure the person responsible was apprehended."

The spokesperson said the driver is facing a number of charges including, failing to remain stopped, resisting police, aggravated assault and excess breath alcohol.

He is due to appear in Porirua District Court on September 6.