Police officer decided to shoot before Shargin Stephens moved toward him - coroner

The police officer who fatally shot Shargin Stephens had already decided to pull the trigger before Stephens moved toward him with a slasher.
The factual finding of Coroner Michael Robb is based on evidence from a part-heard inquest into Stephens’ death in November last year, and can only be reported because it was raised at a resumption of the inquest in Hamilton on Monday.
Stephens died in Waikato Hospital, 13 days after he was shot twice by the officer in Rotorua in July 2016.
Coroner Robb said Officer L05, who has name suppression, had pre-determined he would shoot Stephens if he did not drop the slasher.
“I guess my answer to that is what was Mr Stephens’ plan, beyond his attack on the police car, as he moved down the road with the slasher, a spanner and a knife in his pocket,” Bennett said.
He accepted there was a complexity to the case, including that Stephens was likely sleep deprived, had smoked methamphetamine the night before, was frustrated with the police, had fought with his friend earlier that morning and took an opportunity to damage a police car.
The officer whose patrol car Stephens attacked outside his home on Vaughan Rd, sent a 10-10 coded message for help, which Bennett said was an emergency call “reserved for situations requiring the most urgent response by police”.
“It’s kōrero tapu... it’s not something a person should undertake lightly.”
The urgency of the response would have been reduced or cancelled if it was known the officer who made the call was safe, Bennett said.
“The concern is that you have a probationary officer (who) through his actions has taken effective control.”
Police College tactical trainer Senior Sergeant Graeme Sydney was cautioned by Coroner Robb for providing opinion in parts of his evidence, and which differed to the factual finding.
Sydney said the police response was correct and lethal force was necessary that day.
Counsel assisting the coroner, Chris Gudsell KC, asked whether police would have done anything differently and Sydney said if such a situation unfolded again today there was the potential for the same outcome.
Stephens’ whānau, some of whom were in court, are due to give evidence later in the week.
