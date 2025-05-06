The men will face multiple charges, including possession of cocaine for supply and burglary, and will appear in various district courts across a range of dates.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Sparks said the seizure equated to more than 250,000 doses of cocaine and $9 million in harm prevention.

“That is an enormous amount of damage and misery that had been heading into our communities that has now been halted through this investigation,” he said.

The seized cocaine had a street value of more than $9 million. Photo / NZ Police

“Police and Customs continue to be committed to targeting those offenders causing the most harm, and are always looking for opportunities to disrupt the supply chain from organised criminal groups targeting New Zealanders.”

Sparks said part of the investigation’s success was also due to the target hardening of Customs Controlled Areas in Christchurch and the excellent partnership between Customs and police.

“We continue to have a focus on engaging with businesses and supporting their legitimate services by keeping them safe with prevention advice to deter drug trafficking organisations’ attempts to exploit their people and premises,” he said.

Customs Acting Investigations Manager Rachael Manning said the investigation resulted from quick action and close collaboration between police and Customs.

“As well as industry partners who are committed to working alongside law enforcement to help stop organised criminal groups from operating in our regions and ports,” she said.

“We know that transnational and serious organised crime groups are actively targeting New Zealand to drive up both demand and supply of illegal drugs such as cocaine for maximum profit.”

Manning said the gangs were using every method possible to exploit any vulnerabilities within international supply chains.

“Whether that’s at seaports, in secure areas or on vessels themselves.”