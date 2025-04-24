- Five duffle bags with cocaine worth nearly $30 million were found at a Mt Wellington business.
- Police and Customs are investigating the container’s movements and destination after its transit through Central America.
- No arrests have been made; Police urge anyone with information to contact them.
Five duffel bags stacked with bricks of cocaine valued at close to $30m have been discovered at an Auckland business.
Police said they were called to a Mt Wellington premises on Carbine Rd yesterday, after a worker unloading a shipping container of building materials found the bags.
Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill said more than 75 packages of cocaine wrapped in cellophane were located in the duffel bags.