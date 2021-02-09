Police not treating man's death at Auckland's Meola Creek as suspicious

Police are not treating the death of a man in a Westmere creek Monday morning as suspicious. Photo / Dean Purcell

The death of a man found in a Westmere creek yesterday is not being treated as suspicious by police.

The man was found unresponsive in Westmere's Meola Creek around 7am on Monday.

Auckland City West CIB's detective senior sergeant Glenn Baldwin said a post-morten examination was completed this morning.

"Police have since identified the man and we are notifying his next of kin," he said.

"Following the results of that examination and our inquiries to date, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police are still making routine follow-up inquiries into the matter, he said.

"However it will ultimately be referred to the Coroner."

Police initially treated the man's death as unexplained.

"Again, we would like to acknowledge the members of the public who came forward yesterday to assist police with our inquiries."