Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police need to set a higher standard, even if the crooks don’t change – Jarrod Gilbert

Other
By Jarrod Gilbert
4 mins to read
The cop who punched a threatening inmate at the Manukau District Court last year has been investigated by the IPCA.

The cop who punched a threatening inmate at the Manukau District Court last year has been investigated by the IPCA.

OPINION

Dr Jarrod Gilbert is the director of independent research solutions and a sociologist at the University of Canterbury.

Crooks haven’t changed but the police have. A recent incident in police cells highlighted this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand