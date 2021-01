General view looking down Lake Arapuni in the Waikato region. Photo / File

A search is under way for a missing person at Lake Arapuni.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a person missing in the water at the Jones River Landing area at Lake Arapuni about 8:25pm yesterday.

A search began last night and is continuing today, she said.

The Police National Dive Squad are expected to arrive later today from Wellington to help with the search.