A scene examination is ongoing in the reserve where the man was found. Photo / NZME

Police have named the Wellington man who was out walking his dog before being found dead in a reserve.

He was 42-year-old Damian Peters of Khandallah.

Peters was found by a member of the public in Odell Reserve in the Wellington suburb about 4pm yesterday.

This evening police confirmed his death was not being treated as suspicious and the matter would be referred to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time as we continue to investigate what happened to their loved one."

Earlier today Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said police believed the man was walking his golden labradoodle from his home in the Amapur Drive area to Odell Reserve.

"Police are interested in any sightings of the man as he made his way to the reserve with his dog between 2.15pm and 3.40pm.

"He is 170cm tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black jacket with a fluoro orange top underneath, a dark-coloured cap, shorts, and work boots."

Leitch also asked for anyone who was walking in Odell Reserve and the Punjab St area yesterday afternoon, between 2pm and 4pm, to contact police.

Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch with police via 105 and quote file number 220607/6642.

A scene examination has been completed and a blessing of the site will take place tomorrow.

Police are continuing to provide support to Peters' family.