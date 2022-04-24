A man died after receiving stab wounds on Don Street in Invercargill early on Saturday morning. Photo / George Heard

Police investigating a homicide in Invercargill have identified the victim as a 25-year-old Southland man.

Chad Parekura was unconscious with stab wounds just before 12.45am on Saturday. He died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said Parekura was living and working in the Southland area.

The second victim, a 22-year-old Invercargill man, remains in the Southland Hospital Critical Care Unit in a stable condition.

Baird said inquiries have established the two victims were socialising in the area before the incident.

"There were a number of people in Don Street at the time and we want to thank everyone who has come forward to give us information about what they observed.

"If you were on Don Street, either on foot or in a vehicle around 12.45am yesterday, then we strongly urge you to make contact with the investigation team."

A post mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow. Don St is now open and the forensic examination of the scene has been completed.

Anyone with information including CCTV or dash camera footage is being asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220423/7854.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.