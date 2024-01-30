Voyager 2023 media awards
Police name Tegan Ariel Chen as young girl who died in Fiordland river

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police have released the name of the young girl who died after being swept down Marian Creek near Hollyford River in Fiordland National Park last Thursday.

She was 10-year-old Tegan Ariel Chen of New South Wales, Australia.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Chen, who was with family on holiday from Australia, fell into the fast-flowing creek last Thursday morning.

She was located and removed from the water a short time later.

CPR was performed and a doctor was flown to the scene. However, she was unable to be revived.

Marian Creek
