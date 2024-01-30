Police have released the name of the young girl who died after being swept down Marian Creek near Hollyford River in Fiordland National Park last Thursday.

She was 10-year-old Tegan Ariel Chen of New South Wales, Australia.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Chen, who was with family on holiday from Australia, fell into the fast-flowing creek last Thursday morning.

She was located and removed from the water a short time later.

CPR was performed and a doctor was flown to the scene. However, she was unable to be revived.