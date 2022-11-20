The woman who died in Napier and sparked a homicide investigation early Friday morning has officially been named as Marewa woman Arohaina Henare and a 48-year-old man known to her has been arrested and charged with murder. Photo / NZME

The woman who died in Napier and sparked a homicide investigation early Friday morning has officially been named as Marewa woman Arohaina Henare and a 48-year-old man known to her has been arrested and charged with murder. Photo / NZME

The woman who died in Napier and sparked a homicide investigation early Friday morning has officially been named as Marewa woman Arohaina Henare.

A police spokesperson said a 48-year-old man known to her was arrested and charged with murder late Saturday afternoon.

The spokesperson said he is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday.

“As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further,” the spokesperson said.

Police were called to a residential address on Nuffield Avenue about 4.25am after a woman was found unresponsive.

Sadly, she died at the scene.



