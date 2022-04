Medical attention was provided but the motorcyclist died at the scene. Photo / NZME

The motorcyclist who died following a crash near Raetihi on April 24 can now be named.

He was 50-year-old Brett McNaught of Matamata.

The incident happened around 10am on State Highway 4, south of Oruakukuru Rd.

Police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing.