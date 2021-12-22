Police name man who died in Katikati crash

Photo / File

Police have named the man who died following a two-vehicle crash in Tahawai last night.

He was John O'Neill Dent, 81, of Katikati.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

The coroner will release their finding in due course.

Dent was one driver in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, north of Katikati.

He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries around 8.30pm but later died.

The three occupants of the other vehicle received minor injuries and the road was closed briefly.