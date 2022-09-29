Police name Levin crash victim

Police have released the name of the victim of a crash in Levin on Tuesday.

The victim of a crash on the corner of Queen St East and Oxford St in Levin on Tuesday can be named as Jennifer Katherine O'Neill.

Police said they extended their sympathies to the 81-year-old's loved ones and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

O'Neill died while another person was left fighting for their life in two separate, near-simultaneous crashes on major state highways, one in Levin, the other in Greytown.

The major crash involved a walking frame on State Highway 1 in Levin, closing the road.

Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St at 2.20pm.