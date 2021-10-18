Police name dead man in Birkenhead disorder incident

Ambulance leaving Chelsea Bay apartments on October 7. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Police have confirmed that the man found dead outside an apartment at the Chelsea Bay Residences on Rawene Rd in Birkenhead at about 4.30am on October 7 was Qiang Xin, 31.

A friend of the deceased man told the Herald Xin was the owner of a popular Chinese hot pot restaurant chain and was originally from China.

"Police have been liaising with next of kin in New Zealand," a police spokeswoman said.

"We are also aware that the deceased has family in China and the Chinese Consulate was advised by police of the death."

Police said a number of people have been spoken to as part of their inquiries which the Herald understands included the dead man's ex-wife and current girlfriend.

"Following the post-mortem the cause of death is still indeterminable and the matter will be referred to the Coroner," police said.

The death followed a "disorder incident" in a 56-unit apartment complex located on Auckland's North Shore.

Police said the man's death is being treated as unexplained following the post-mortem examination.

Police are still awaiting the results of forensic analysis, which was expected to take some time.

The man's business partner was looking after the funeral arrangements.

A Chelsea Bay resident, who didn't want to be named, did not know the man but said he heard "shouting and things crashing" on the day of the incident.

"The folks in that household kept to themselves and did not really mix around much," the man said.

Police had told residents they were not looking for anyone else, the man said.

"We were told it's a domestic incident, so it's not like there's a killer on the prowl," he said.