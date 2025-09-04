Some are wearing T-shirts and hoodies with tribute messages to Pulete, and one, a blue hat with the letters KC on the front.

Several have red or black traditional keffiyeh neck scarves on, in recognition of Pulete’s support of Palestine.

Pulete has been lying at the King Cobra pad in Manurewa. He will be buried at Waikaraka Cemetery in Onehunga later today.

Ulaiasi 'Rocky' Pulete outside the North Shore District Court in 2009. He was later convicted of a drug-dealing offence orchestrated while in prison. Photo / Dean Purcell

Those close to the late gang member are wearing traditional mourning mats and tops with Pulete in capital letters and Psalm 23:4 - “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

The scene is calm as people mingle outside the venue before the service. Earlier, police could be seen speaking with mourners who had stopped on their motorcycles near the venue.

About 20 mourners have arrived on motorcycles, and Palestine flags are on display on the lead motorcycles. Several riders revved their engines as they turned into Collard Place, outside the funeral venue.

Police monitoring gang movements

Waitematā West area prevention manager Inspector Kelly Farrant confirmed police would closely monitor the movements of gang members travelling across Tāmaki Makaurau for the funeral.

“Motorists can expect to see a large number of gang members and associates travelling around the region.

“We’re reminding all those who are travelling on our roads to not act in any way that can put yourself and other road users at risk.”

Farrant said police would ensure the safety of the community by monitoring traffic movement and minimising any disruption to the public.

“We will also be investigating any unlawful behaviour and, where enforcement action cannot be taken at the time, expect our staff to follow up.”

Business Onehunga said the disruption was likely to be most noticeable in Neilson St about lunchtime today.

“Police have stated they will be investigating any unlawful behaviour. We will do our best to share any further information as it becomes available.

“Our goal is to ensure our members are as prepared as possible for any potential impact on their businesses.”

It said local businesses and staff should be prepared for road closures, traffic delays and a high volume of vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

One mourner told the Herald he was from the Head Hunters.

Ulaiasi ‘Rocky’ Pulete

Putele was 57 when he died on August 29.

He started his criminal career in the early 1990s as a bank robber.

He was handed a 14-year sentence for organising a drugs shipment worth nearly $1 million with smuggled cellphones while inside prison in 2001.

Arthur William Taylor (left) and Ulaiasi Pulete in the dock in 2011. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In 2011, Pulete was convicted of conspiracy to supply methamphetamine while behind bars at Paremoremo prison.

Pulete was finally released from prison in 2017, but the following year, he suffered a life-changing accident.

He was pinned against a brick wall after his ute rolled down the driveway at his Auckland home in 2018 and had to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.