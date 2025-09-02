Despite no longer taking an active role in organised crime, police and criminal sources said Pulete remained trusted in the underworld and knowledgeable about the environment.
His death has been met with tributes on social media, where friends described him as an “OG” - original gangster - and commented on his kindness and generosity.
Pulete has been lying in state at the King Cobra pad in Manurewa, but is expected to be buried in Onehunga on Friday.
The funeral is likely to draw hundreds of mourners to pay their respects over the coming days, with the police warning Auckland motorists to expect an increase in gang members on the roads.
“Police will be monitoring to ensure the safety of the community, to monitor traffic movement and to minimise any disruption to the public,” Inspector Kelly Farrant said.
“We will also be investigating any unlawful behaviour, and where enforcement action can not be taken at the time, expect our staff to follow up.”
Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland, Gangster’s Paradise and Underworld.