Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Ulaiasi ‘Rocky’ Pulete dies after long battle with ill health, funeral expected to draw hundreds of gang members across Auckland

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ulaiasi 'Rocky' Pulete outside the North Shore District Court in 2009. He was later convicted of a drug-dealing offence orchestrated while inside prison. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ulaiasi 'Rocky' Pulete outside the North Shore District Court in 2009. He was later convicted of a drug-dealing offence orchestrated while inside prison. Photo / Dean Purcell

A giant of the criminal underworld has died after years of ill health.

Better known as “Rocky”, Ulaiasi Pulete was one of the most senior members of the King Cobras gang in Auckland and highly regarded across the wider criminal fraternity in New Zealand.

Hundreds of gang members are expected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save