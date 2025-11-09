Last night, 1 News reported Police Commissioner Richard Chambers had sent a memo to staff informing them he had recommended the removal of McSkimming’s long service and conduct medal and clasps.
Chambers also offered to reissue awards signed by McSkimming during his time as the country’s second top cop.
The scandal has marked a difficult time for police as an audit uncovered several other staff had been circumventing police technology controls to access objectionable material.
Mitchell expressed his sympathy for the force, who he said “turn up to work every day” and “put everything into the force”.
He said it was necessary to sanction McSkimming’s behaviour because it “reflects badly on police”.
The former Deputy Police Commissioner had already been suspended before his resignation, having been under investigation since last December on separate allegations.
The court released further details of McSkimming’s offending to the media following his plea.
He reportedly told a co-worker “he grew up in a house where pornography was normal”.
“He also spoke with another colleague and said that over the years he had needed different types of pornography to make him feel anything, and he just kept escalating.”