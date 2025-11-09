Jevon McSkimming in the dock during his appearance in the Wellington District Court. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is supporting the removal of Jevon McSkimming’s service medals after the former Deputy Police Commissioner accessed child sex abuse material at work.

Mitchell told Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW he will be supporting the removal of McSkimming’s honours “because I think that’s the right thing to do when you look at his behaviour”.

The disgraced public servant resigned in May after objectionable material was discovered on his work devices earlier this year.

A total of 2945 photos were determined to meet the criteria of objectionable, including child sex abuse material and bestiality material.

McSkimming pleaded guilty last week to three charges of possessing the images.