Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming arriving at the Wellington District Court for his third appearance on eight charges of possessing objectionable material. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Herald applied to take photos of McSkimming in court at today’s hearing, but Judge Tim Black declined the application.

During the hearing, lawyer Letizea Ord entered guilty pleas on McSkimming’s behalf, and the judge set a sentencing date for mid-December.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said McSkimming’s conduct “was disgraceful and it is right he has been held to account for it”.

“The outcome shows all police, no matter their rank, are accountable to the laws that apply to us all. Mr McSkimming’s behaviour was not only criminal, but goes against the core values of police,” Chambers said in a statement.

“I will not allow this to tarnish my staff, who are as appalled by this as I am. This shameful episode has done their dedication an immense disservice.

“From the moment I was advised about these circumstances, I have taken it seriously and acted on it.”

McSkimming had been suspended on full pay since December 2024 while under investigation for a separate allegation, although his lawyers said he expected to resume his duties after clearing his name.

The nature of the original allegations, which led to his suspension, cannot be reported currently for legal reasons.

The Herald earlier reported that detectives had allegedly discovered pornographic material on his electronic work devices.

Among the images was material that was, at that time, being assessed as to whether or not it could be classified as objectionable.

Reporters pursue Jevon McSkimming as he leaves the Wellington District Court in August. Photo / Mark Mitchell

McSkimming, who immediately resigned upon discovery of the material, sought an injunction preventing the media from reporting on its alleged nature, but this was declined by High Court Justice Karen Grau.

Robert Stewart, KC, who represented the media at the injunction hearing, had argued there was significant public interest in reporting on the investigations which ultimately led to the forced resignation of a public figure.

“He jumped before he was pushed … the public have a right to understand a little bit more about the material that led to that, or the nature of the allegations that led to that.”

In response, McSkimming’s lawyer, Linda Clark, said the injunction was necessary to protect her client’s right to a fair trial and the court’s processes.

“Naturally, in an application such as this, public interest will be front of mind and, your Honour, we say that public interest has been served by the amount of information already in the public domain about Mr McSkimming.”

On the same day McSkimming resigned, Chambers ordered an independent review of the organisation’s IT systems to ensure there were sufficient security measures to prevent and detect the misuse of police technology.

The review, which was released this year, found the organisation needed more monitoring of staff internet use and stronger filtering mechanisms to guard against “inappropriate or harmful content” being accessed or downloaded.

The review also recommended better oversight of all police-owned devices, including those which sit outside the police network for legitimate work purposes.

As a result, Chambers said he immediately ordered the reintroduction of audits of data and internet usage on police devices. This had been previously halted around five years ago, Chambers said.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.