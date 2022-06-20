Police are on the hunt to find those responsible in an incident that left a person seriously hurt in the Waikato region overnight.
Authorities were called to Waghorn Rd in Wardville, near Matamata, shortly after 1.30am.
A police spokeswoman said: "One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition."
The incident is understood to be firearms-related.
Members of the public are advised that cordons remain in place in the vicinity of Waghorn Rd, as officers continue with inquiries to locate those involved, police said.