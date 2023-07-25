Police cars on School Rd in Riverhead. Photo / Raphael Franks

Police are responding to a sudden death in West Auckland’s Riverhead this afternoon.

A police officer told the Herald at the scene they were responding to a sudden death at a residential address on School Rd.

Four police cars are parked outside of Riverhead School, on School Rd. However, a receptionist in the school’s office said “it has nothing to do with us”.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were attending a sudden death.

Hato Hone St John was also in attendance. A spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.