Police are responding to a sudden death in West Auckland’s Riverhead this afternoon.
A police officer told the Herald at the scene they were responding to a sudden death at a residential address on School Rd.
Four police cars are parked outside of Riverhead School, on School Rd. However, a receptionist in the school’s office said “it has nothing to do with us”.
A police spokesperson confirmed they were attending a sudden death.
Hato Hone St John was also in attendance. A spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.