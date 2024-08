A traffic stop was then conducted on the Northern Motorway near Takapuna, resulting in the arrest of the driver.

The man’s hotel room in Auckland CBD was later searched, and an additional 3kg of methamphetamine was found, along with evidence of previous importations.

The British national, who was visiting New Zealand, has been charged with importing and possessing methamphetamine for supply.

He appeared before the North Shore District Court and police are opposing bail.

“This operation has prevented approximately 60,000 doses of misery from reaching our communities, and those involved in peddling this methamphetamine do not care about the destruction it causes,” said acting Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bartlett, Waitematā East’s area investigations manager.

“Police will continue to investigate and dismantle these importation operations to prevent further harm on families.”