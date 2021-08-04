Police make five arrests after Napier car thefts and break-ins

Police have made five arrests after car thefts and break-ins in Napier. Photo / File

Police have made five arrests after car thefts and break-ins in Napier. Photo / File

At least five people have been arrested as police step up operations to stop thefts from cars and other incidents in Napier.

The arrests were revealed by police Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Steve Nicoll, who said they had been made this week relating to ongoing property crime.

"Following a spate of vehicle thefts in Napier, proactive patrols have been focused on a number of areas in an effort to deter any further offending and identify those responsible," he told Hawke's Bay Today.

Among the arrests were two youths a police patrol witnessed allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle on McDonald St, Napier, about 1.30am, on Tuesday.

The two were arrested and charged with attempted unlawful taking and have appeared in Hastings Youth Court. Police believe one had been involved in "a number" of recent vehicle thefts and inquiries were continuing to establish the connections.

Another two youths had been arrested for the alleged theft of a ute overnight on Monday, and which was thought to be linked to an aggravated burglary in Pakowhai Rd, Hastings.

Police found the vehicle in Westshore, Napier, after they responded to a report from a member of the public about a suspicious vehicle. Both accused had previously been involved in unlawfully taking motor vehicles and had been referred to Youth Aid services.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested and has been charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine after an alleged shoplifting incident at a Napier supermarket about midday on Tuesday.

Goods worth $366.16 alleged to have been stolen were recovered after police patrol staff recognised the woman's vehicle travelling towards her home address in Bay View. She was arrested and made a first appearance today in Napier District Court.

Nicoll praised the work of staff and members of the public and said the results would have a "positive impact" on the communities of Napier to help reduce such crime.

"I know these incidents are really concerning and want to reassure the Hawke's Bay community that our staff continue to work tirelessly every day to prevent crime, identify those responsible and hold them accountable," he said.

"But we can't do it all on our own and we do need help from our communities," he said.

"If you ever see anything that causes you concern, including anything suspicious please contact police via 111 if it's happening immediately or 105 after the fact."

Many of the vehicles being targeted in Napier had windows smashed. Nicoll said people should ensure their vehicles were locked, secured with steering locks or immobiliser alarms and parked in safe or well-lit places.

"Many thefts from vehicles are by opportunists so, where possible, don't leave valuables inside your vehicle," he said.

"It is important we all remain vigilant to help ensure the safety and security of our local retailers and the wider community."