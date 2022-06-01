The picture sparked outrage in the Hastings community, who have called for a hui to discuss violence in their community. Photo supplied by the family.

The picture sparked outrage in the Hastings community, who have called for a hui to discuss violence in their community. Photo supplied by the family.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him with assault of one man and also assault of a 3-year-old child following an incident at a Hastings playground on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest comes a day after the Herald's exclusive story outlining the incident that occurred at Cornwall Park.

The man is due to appear in Hastings District Court next week.

Police said they were grateful to the public for bringing this matter to their attention and for their help in making a speedy arrest.

Meanwhile the Hastings community, including Mongrel Mob members, have called for a hui on June 6 to discuss violence in their community.

A spokesperson said dozens of whānau had already registered, and each person would be advised of the venue once confirmed.

The hui will start with a karakia and whakawhanaungatanga, before the discussion of the playground incident, violence in the communities, community concerns highlighted via by those registered including drugs, gangs, violence, homelessness and family harm.

The spokesperson said discussions from the hui would provide as guidelines to keep community play parks in Hastings safe for tamariki and whānau.

A local pastor will facilitate the hui.

Register here for the hui.