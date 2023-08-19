A police car stuck at Oreti Beach in Invercargill. Photo / Supplied

Police were left red-faced and possibly blue-footed after one of their vehicles got stuck in cold water at Invercargill’s Oreti Beach on Friday night.

1News first reported the incident, after receiving footage of the car in the sea with water washing up above the wheels.

In response to questions this morning police said an officer was “carrying out duties in the area” when the car became stuck.

Mathew Bragg, the local resident who supplied the video to 1News, said it was unlikely the car could be towed from that spot, which was “known for the soft sand”.

In an update about 10am today, a police spokesperson said the vehicle still had not been recovered.