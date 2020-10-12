Police investigation under way after Naenae overnight death

House at centre of homicide investigation in Naenae. Photo / Jack Crossland

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the unexplained death of a man in Lower Hutt overnight.

Police say they were called to an assault at a property on Burke Grove, Naenae, shortly before 11pm.

Attempts to revive the injured man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they were making inquiries and speaking to a number of people to establish the circumstances of the death.

They did not believe there was any ongoing risk to the public.

Police appealed for information, to contact them on 105 and quoting P044012346.

Information could also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.