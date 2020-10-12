Covid 19 coronavirus: Meth use in Gisborne rocketed in lockdown

Something in the wastewater. Meth levels in Gisborne's untreated sewage increased to massive levels during lockdown. Photo / 123rf

The use of methamphetamine "skyrocketed" in Gisborne during the Covid-19 lockdown, the Hauora Tairāwhiti health board has been told.

Hauora Tairāwhiti mental health and addictions head of department Dr Sue Mackersey told board members that Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) evidence of meth levels found in Gisborne's untreated sewage supported their own "activities".

ESR evidence reflected the department's post-lockdown experience of a "skyrocketing number of people presenting as a direct consequence of using methamphetamine hard-out during lockdown".

Mackersey said early intervention and stopping young people from abusing substances were vital. Evidence showed substance abusers aged under 20 did not reach their full potential.

"That was particularly in Tairāwhiti where there is a very high prevalence of use of cannabis in younger people."

More than 80 per cent of acute mental health patients are affected by substance abuse. Photo / Mike Scott, File

More than 80 per cent of people presented to the acute inpatient mental health unit Te Whare Awhiora, either directly or indirectly because of substance abuse.

Mackersey said it was difficult to talk about mental health without referring to suicide.

Suicide numbers had declined in the year to June 2020 "for the first time in some time".

There had been 654 suicides in New Zealand, down by 31 from the previous year. The suicide rate had fallen over the same time from 13.93 per 100,000 people to 13.01.

There were eight reported suicides in Tairāwhiti. But Mackersey said it was known there had been other local suicides.

Suicides were recorded only after a Coroner's inquest and the issuing of a death certificate.

Thirteen years of data showed annual Tairawhiti suicide numbers fluctuated from two to 13.

Evidence was required over a number of years to determine whether suicides were declining, but it was possible suicides could increase nationally and internationally in the future because of Covid-19.

Hauora Tairawhiti mental health and addictions head of department Dr Sue Mackersey says there's a high number of young people using cannabis. Photo / Supplied, File

Mackersey said the planned new $18.8 million inpatient mental health and addiction facility, which would be built "in a couple of years" was a huge morale-booster for staff.

Tenders for the government-funded project will go out in about six months, with the business plan having been recently approved by the Health Minister.

Mackersey said the board had acknowledged staff were working in difficult and challenging circumstances.

"But we are still doing quite well."

As a previous Health Minister had said, the present Te Whare Awhiora was not fit-for-purpose.

Its location was excellent, with great support from the Emergency Department, other departments and security "because we are often dealing with fast-changing unpredictable situations".

Mackersey said Tairāwhiti mental health and addiction services were aiming to reduce seclusion to zero hours.

She described seclusion as "a desperate practice" when a person presented an imminent threat to another.

Seclusion (or confinement of a person in a room or area) hours had been reduced significantly since the beginning of 2019.

She produced figures showing six months in 2018 with more than 300 hours of seclusion, but only two since — one in November 2019 and one in February 2020. Most of the hours related to one patient.

Hauora Tairāwhiti once had a high usage level of compulsory treatment orders (CTOs), but that had declined significantly since the start of 2019.

Māori featured disproportionately highly among Tairāwhiti CTOs although at a lower rate than the rest of the country.

There were many reasons for the disproportionality, including more Māori presenting in addiction services.

But there was a range of factors such as poverty, acuity and "disengagement", she said.

There was "quite shocking data" showing premature mortality in New Zealand adults using psychiatric services, she said.