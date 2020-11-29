Police investigating Wellsford 'murder' locate vehicle of interest

Officers are conducting scene examinations today following reports last night of a person in a vehicle being shot. Photo / File

Police investigating a man's "murder" following a shooting in Wellsford last night have located a vehicle of interest.

Officers are conducting scene examinations today following reports last night of a person in a vehicle being shot.

"Police would like anybody who knows or has seen a black Range Rover, registration KBK990, or its occupants in the Rodney or Northland areas in the past few days to contact them on 105 and quote file number 201128/2875," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

He stressed there was no indication that the shooting was linked to gang activity, or to any other current investigations across Tāmaki Makarau.

"The police investigation team is working hard to solve this murder and have offered support to family and friends of the deceased."

The victim's body will undergo a post-mortem examination tomorrow and police hope to formally identify him at that stage.